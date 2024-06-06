Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,222 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $410.18 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.12.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

