Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

ITW opened at $241.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average is $254.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

