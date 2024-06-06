Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,806 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $415,339,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,821,000 after buying an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

