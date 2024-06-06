Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading Down 5.4%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 136,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 400,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

KYTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted ($12.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

