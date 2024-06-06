Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.89). Approximately 1,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.82) target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,302.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 477.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 490.93.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

