Komodo Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Komodo has a market cap of $59.20 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,003,670 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

