KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0020

KOK (KOK) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $74,728.65 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00011995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,718.98 or 1.00055203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00107954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00350589 USD and is up 65.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $161,694.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.