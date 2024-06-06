KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.90.

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $779.26. 721,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,953. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $791.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $713.41 and a 200 day moving average of $649.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

