KINNEVIK INV AB SER'B'NPV (OTCMKTS:KINNF) Shares Up 1.3%

KINNEVIK INV AB SER'B'NPV (OTCMKTS:KINNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.10. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.
