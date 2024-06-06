Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.74 price target on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIDZ
Kidoz Stock Up 6.1 %
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
