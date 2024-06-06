Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,048 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,889. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.64. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $109.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.