Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 152,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

