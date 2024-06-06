Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,159,000 after buying an additional 193,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,513,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,744. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.