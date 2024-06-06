Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $122.13. The company had a trading volume of 886,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,230. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

