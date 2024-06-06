Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. 1,417,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

