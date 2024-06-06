Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Knowles worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $657,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 627,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

