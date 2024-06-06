Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 43.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Timken by 15.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TKR traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 296,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,060. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

