Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,621 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Embecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 63.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 917.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 481,426 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $39,333,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embecta by 32.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 240,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 191,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

