Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,027 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,931. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

