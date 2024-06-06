Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 3,723 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.34. 411,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,164. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

