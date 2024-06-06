Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $753.03 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $753.03 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00051464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.