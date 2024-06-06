Kava (KAVA) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $766.19 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

