K Charles Janac Sells 3,303 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $71,024.09.

Arteris Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AIP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 95,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,600. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $309.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Arteris by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

