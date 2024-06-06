Joseph Group Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,724,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.