Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 1,158 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,726. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

