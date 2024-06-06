Joseph Group Capital Management Has $22.42 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 13.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. 582,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,715. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

