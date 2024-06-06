Joseph Group Capital Management Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,387 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,238,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,348. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

