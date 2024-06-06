Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 310 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,237,877,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after buying an additional 384,730 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $81,378,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,647,000 after buying an additional 195,080 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,824. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $323.02 and a 1-year high of $485.85. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

