Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 12,578 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 6.7% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 630,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,510,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Free Report

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

