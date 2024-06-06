Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $439,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $14,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2 %

JCI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.10. 237,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,618. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

