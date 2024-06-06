Jet Protocol Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $127,352.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,028.31 or 1.00050437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00111340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00134016 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,299.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

