Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

About Silvaco Group

SVCO stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.