Jaume Pons Sells 20,000 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $318,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 1,404,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 667,245 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $24,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

