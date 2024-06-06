Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Stock Price Down 41.1%

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) dropped 41.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.80 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.80 ($0.47). Approximately 159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.80).

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £161.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Jardine Matheson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,535.86%.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

