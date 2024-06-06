Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

J stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 716,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $114.09 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,609. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.