iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Stock Price Down 22.1%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 4,519,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 1,461,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 105.25% and a negative net margin of 124.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

