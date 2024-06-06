iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $24,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,145. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

