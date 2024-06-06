iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.15 and last traded at C$31.27. Approximately 26,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.30.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.07.

