iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.15 and last traded at C$31.27. Approximately 26,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.30.
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.07.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.