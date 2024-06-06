iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $168.40. The company had a trading volume of 776,656 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

