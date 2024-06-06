iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $26.10. 14,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

