iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 17,983 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 586% compared to the typical volume of 2,620 call options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. 1,167,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

