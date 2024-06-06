iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $42.01. 2,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

