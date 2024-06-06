iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. 8,657,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,245,436. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

