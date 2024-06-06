iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

