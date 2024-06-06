iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.49. 808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

