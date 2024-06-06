iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.93. 2,368,978 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2589 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

