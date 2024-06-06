iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.50

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.48, with a volume of 3039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

