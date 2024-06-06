iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,968 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,444,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 157,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

