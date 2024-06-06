Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.82

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 5411664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

