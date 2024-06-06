IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. IOTA has a market cap of $772.85 million and $16.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001852 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

